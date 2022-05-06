QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 9:04 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares moved upwards by 9.39% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC stock rose 8.41% to $13.4. The company's market cap stands at $506.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 6.85% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 6.59% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $16.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Bloom Energy BE shares fell 12.2% to $16.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares decreased by 6.8% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mynaric MYNA shares declined by 6.63% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $184.9 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock declined by 5.84% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $587.5 million.
  • NN NNBR stock declined by 4.52% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Satellogic SATL stock decreased by 4.5% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

