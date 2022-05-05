QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Block SQ stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $105.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Avalara AVLR shares increased by 7.88% to $75.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Cerence CRNC shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $31.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 6.79% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET stock increased by 6.6% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Losers

  • Cloudflare NET stock fell 17.9% to $63.88 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 27.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Bill.com Holdings BILL shares declined by 15.27% to $129.0. Bill.com Holdings's trading volume hit 852.0K shares by close, accounting for 42.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 7.97% to $26.0. At the close, Confluent's trading volume reached 231.1K shares. This is 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cognex CGNX shares fell 7.56% to $56.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock decreased by 7.26% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $308.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Appian APPN stock fell 6.58% to $44.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers