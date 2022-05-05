12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Block SQ stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $105.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $105.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Avalara AVLR shares increased by 7.88% to $75.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 7.88% to $75.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million. Cerence CRNC shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $31.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $31.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 6.79% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares increased by 6.79% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Safe-T Gr SFET stock increased by 6.6% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Losers

Cloudflare NET stock fell 17.9% to $63.88 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 27.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 17.9% to $63.88 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 27.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Bill.com Holdings BILL shares declined by 15.27% to $129.0. Bill.com Holdings's trading volume hit 852.0K shares by close, accounting for 42.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 15.27% to $129.0. Bill.com Holdings's trading volume hit 852.0K shares by close, accounting for 42.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 7.97% to $26.0. At the close, Confluent's trading volume reached 231.1K shares. This is 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 7.97% to $26.0. At the close, Confluent's trading volume reached 231.1K shares. This is 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Cognex CGNX shares fell 7.56% to $56.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares fell 7.56% to $56.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Backblaze BLZE stock decreased by 7.26% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $308.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 7.26% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $308.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Appian APPN stock fell 6.58% to $44.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.