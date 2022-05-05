What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space, including Ford Motor Company F, are trading lower amid market weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured technology and growth stocks.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1… Read More

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $11.23.