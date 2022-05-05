QQQ
Why Apple Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 11:56 AM | 1 min read

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple Inc AAPL, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1… Read More

See Also: What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

