12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 7:06 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Ameresco AMRC stock rose 9.9% to $57.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Avis Budget Gr CAR stock rose 6.57% to $299.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 383.9K, accounting for 35.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares rose 5.36% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares increased by 4.8% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.0 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

Losers

  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell 11.0% to $15.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 4.97% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock declined by 4.95% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.
  • View VIEW shares decreased by 4.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.2 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock declined by 4.12% to $6.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Yellow YELL stock decreased by 4.07% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $230.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

