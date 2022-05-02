12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ameresco AMRC stock rose 9.9% to $57.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Avis Budget Gr CAR stock rose 6.57% to $299.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 383.9K, accounting for 35.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Pyxis Tankers PXS shares rose 5.36% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares increased by 4.8% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.0 million.

Helbiz HLBZ shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

Losers

Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell 11.0% to $15.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 4.97% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.

Singularity Future SGLY stock declined by 4.95% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.

View VIEW shares decreased by 4.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.2 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock declined by 4.12% to $6.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Yellow YELL stock decreased by 4.07% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $230.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.