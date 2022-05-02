12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock rose 33.7% to $1.22 during Monday's regular session. Better Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 29.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17128.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

stock rose 33.7% to $1.22 during Monday's regular session. Better Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 29.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17128.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. Sonendo SONX shares moved upwards by 18.45% to $3.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.8K, which is 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.45% to $3.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 119.8K, which is 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million. Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares increased by 18.23% to $1.01. The current volume of 668.2K shares is 223.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.

shares increased by 18.23% to $1.01. The current volume of 668.2K shares is 223.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million. Accolade ACCD stock moved upwards by 17.03% to $6.51. Accolade's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1413.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 17.03% to $6.51. Accolade's stock is trading at a volume of 15.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1413.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock moved upwards by 16.22% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.22% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.2 million. Biodesix BDSX stock rose 15.52% to $1.86. Trading volume for Biodesix's stock is 322.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.

Losers

First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock declined by 34.0% to $0.41 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, First Wave BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 218.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

stock declined by 34.0% to $0.41 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, First Wave BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 218.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. Global Cord Blood CO stock fell 32.07% to $2.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 829.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million.

stock fell 32.07% to $2.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 829.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares declined by 29.5% to $0.29. The current volume of 659.9K shares is 261.3% of Stealth BioTherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

shares declined by 29.5% to $0.29. The current volume of 659.9K shares is 261.3% of Stealth BioTherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. HUTCHMED (China) HCM stock fell 22.01% to $11.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 722.9K, which is 166.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

stock fell 22.01% to $11.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 722.9K, which is 166.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Ikena Oncology IKNA stock declined by 21.14% to $3.06. The current volume of 329.6K shares is 223.9% of Ikena Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.

stock declined by 21.14% to $3.06. The current volume of 329.6K shares is 223.9% of Ikena Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 19.82% to $1.7. 180 Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 769.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.