Why ON Semiconductor Shares Are Rising

ON Semiconductor Corp ON shares are trading higher by 3.93% to $54.16 during Monday’s pre-market session. The company announced better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

ON Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05. The company also reported quarterly sales of $1.95 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90 billion by 2%.



ON Semiconductor sees second-quarter adjusted EPS as low as $1.20 or as high as $1.22, higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05. The company also sees second-quarter sales as low as $1.965 billion or as high as $2.065 billion, higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

"Our focused strategy has delivered sustainable results in onsemi's margin and growth profile with the automotive and industrial end-markets now representing 65% of our revenue. Our record quarterly results with year-over-year growth of 31% in our first quarter revenue, and gross margin expansion of 1,420 bps to a record of 49.4% highlight the strength of our business and the value of our products as we continue our transformation, Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON.

“With a highly differentiated portfolio of intelligent power and sensing products, strong visibility driven by long-term supply agreements, and exposure to secular megatrends of vehicle electrification, ADAS, energy infrastructure, and factory automation, we are well positioned to sustain our momentum," El-Khoury stated.

ON Semiconductor is a leading supplier of power and analog semiconductors, as well as sensors.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ON Semiconductor has a 52-week high of $71.26 and a 52-week low of $34.01.