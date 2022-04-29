12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH stock increased by 55.7% to $3.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $155.5 million.

stock increased by 55.7% to $3.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $155.5 million. Zymeworks ZYME stock rose 47.78% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $423.2 million.

stock rose 47.78% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $423.2 million. Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock moved upwards by 40.36% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $228.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 40.36% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $228.6 million. NuCana NCNA stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. 4d pharma LBPS stock increased by 9.06% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.

stock increased by 9.06% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares rose 8.63% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.

Losers

Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares declined by 43.4% to $0.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

shares declined by 43.4% to $0.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. Accolade ACCD shares fell 41.51% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares fell 41.51% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Statera BioPharma STAB stock fell 15.82% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

stock fell 15.82% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX stock fell 12.06% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $187.1 million.

stock fell 12.06% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $187.1 million. Evoke Pharma EVOK shares declined by 11.63% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

shares declined by 11.63% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Aclarion ACON stock declined by 7.84% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.