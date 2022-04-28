QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 3:19 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • T Stamp IDAI shares rose 148.6% to $5.22 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, T Stamp's stock is trading at a volume of 51.0 million, which is 311760.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.
  • Atomera ATOM shares increased by 19.54% to $11.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 416.5K, which is 122.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $258.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Minim MINM shares rose 18.91% to $0.75. Minim's stock is trading at a volume of 192.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 177.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Opera OPRA stock rose 18.84% to $6.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 270.2K shares, making up 214.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock rose 18.05% to $0.16. As of 13:30 EST, Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 33.7 million, which is 371.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • PTC PTC stock increased by 16.75% to $113.98. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 252.3% of PTC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Limelight Networks LLNW stock decreased by 25.8% to $3.35 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Limelight Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 432.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $455.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares decreased by 19.98% to $34.73. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 509.9K, which is 546.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares decreased by 19.57% to $0.93. Cloopen Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 458.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.0 million.
  • Arteris AIP shares decreased by 14.73% to $11.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 127.7K, which is 223.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.5 million.
  • Unisys UIS shares declined by 12.82% to $14.83. Unisys's stock is trading at a volume of 515.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 160.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares declined by 12.02% to $6.15. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 957.1K, which is 403.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

