12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AppTech Payments APCX shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $1.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 122.5K, which is 92.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $1.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 122.5K, which is 92.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. Chindata Group Holdings CD stock rose 13.04% to $5.67. As of 13:30 EST, Chindata Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

stock rose 13.04% to $5.67. As of 13:30 EST, Chindata Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. TradeUP Global TUGC shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $10.5. The current volume of 452.4K shares is 790.6% of TradeUP Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $10.5. The current volume of 452.4K shares is 790.6% of TradeUP Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million. T Stamp IDAI shares moved upwards by 12.88% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.88% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million. TradeUP Global TUGCU shares rose 12.35% to $11.0.

shares rose 12.35% to $11.0. Intrusion INTZ stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.

Losers

NCR NCR stock declined by 21.5% to $29.31 during Wednesday's regular session. NCR's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 568.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 21.5% to $29.31 during Wednesday's regular session. NCR's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 568.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Extreme Networks EXTR shares fell 14.43% to $9.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 200.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares fell 14.43% to $9.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 200.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares decreased by 14.41% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.

shares decreased by 14.41% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million. F5 FFIV stock fell 13.18% to $168.36. As of 13:30 EST, F5's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 270.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 13.18% to $168.36. As of 13:30 EST, F5's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 270.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. NextNav NN stock fell 12.29% to $6.5. NextNav's stock is trading at a volume of 181.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.5 million.

stock fell 12.29% to $6.5. NextNav's stock is trading at a volume of 181.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.5 million. Iveda Solutions IVDA stock declined by 10.1% to $1.87. Iveda Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 225.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.