12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

FingerMotion FNGR stock rose 11.4% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.

Sohu.com SOHU shares moved upwards by 8.42% to $15.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.0 million.

Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares moved upwards by 8.22% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

The9 NCTY stock increased by 7.56% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS stock rose 6.83% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

So-Young Intl SY shares rose 6.42% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million.

Losers

Lizhi LIZI shares decreased by 6.1% to $1.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.

Roku ROKU stock declined by 5.19% to $87.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.

Alphabet GOOG stock decreased by 4.56% to $2281.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 trillion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares declined by 4.13% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

Alphabet GOOGL shares fell 4.12% to $2275.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 trillion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

