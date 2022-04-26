QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 12:41 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Trean Insurance Group TIG shares rose 2.52% to $4.88 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 33.2K shares is 13.9% of Trean Insurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.6 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 1.74% to $6.4. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K, which is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.7 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock increased by 1.31% to $1.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.6K, which is 31.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • Root ROOT shares moved upwards by 0.62% to $1.61. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 59.0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.4 million.
  • Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares increased by 0.61% to $19.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 462, which is 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • WR Berkley WRB stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $68.31. Trading volume for WR Berkley's stock is 638.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares fell 6.84% to $0.54 during Tuesday's regular session. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 138.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 118.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock declined by 5.26% to $72.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.8K shares, making up 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares fell 4.86% to $3.01. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 52.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 4.67% to $7.76. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 252.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Metromile MILE shares declined by 4.17% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 331.7K, which is 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 4.17% to $1.73. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 432.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $981.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas