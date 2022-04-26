12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares increased by 45.7% to $0.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock increased by 37.05% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.6 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock rose 11.36% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares moved upwards by 10.77% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS stock increased by 9.14% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.

Losers

Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares decreased by 30.9% to $13.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.1 million.

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg ETTX shares fell 13.0% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

Universal Health Services UHS stock declined by 12.8% to $121.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Erytech Pharma ERYP shares declined by 11.31% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

Nkarta NKTX stock decreased by 11.22% to $16.62. The company's market cap stands at $548.6 million.

Bone Biologics BBLG stock decreased by 9.41% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

