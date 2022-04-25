11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 11.8% to $1.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares increased by 7.32% to $82.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Blackboxstocks BLBX stock rose 5.47% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.
- Luna Innovations LUNA stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.6 million.
Losers
- Amplitude AMPL shares declined by 9.6% to $17.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Tuya TUYA shares decreased by 5.82% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Ping Identity Holding PING shares fell 5.6% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- TradeUP Global TUGC stock fell 5.53% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
- Data I/O DAIO shares decreased by 5.51% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- ALFI ALF shares fell 5.3% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers