11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 11.8% to $1.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
  • VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares increased by 7.32% to $82.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock rose 5.47% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.6 million.

Losers

  • Amplitude AMPL shares declined by 9.6% to $17.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Tuya TUYA shares decreased by 5.82% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Ping Identity Holding PING shares fell 5.6% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • TradeUP Global TUGC stock fell 5.53% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
  • Data I/O DAIO shares decreased by 5.51% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • ALFI ALF shares fell 5.3% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

