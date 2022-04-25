11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock rose 11.8% to $1.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million. VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

Losers

shares declined by 9.6% to $17.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Tuya TUYA shares decreased by 5.82% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

shares decreased by 5.51% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million. ALFI ALF shares fell 5.3% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

