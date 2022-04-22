QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Onion Global OG stock rose 17.9% to $1.78 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman REDU shares rose 6.89% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
  • Wingstop WING stock rose 4.99% to $104.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $986.4 million.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares rose 4.91% to $3.63. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 596.4K shares. This is 15.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.2 million.
  • Worksport WKSP stock increased by 4.5% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 15.4% to $0.15 during Friday's after-market session. ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 26.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares fell 8.41% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares decreased by 7.41% to $3.25. At the close, Dogness (Intl)'s trading volume reached 273.1K shares. This is 26.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.8 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock fell 5.45% to $0.25. At the close, Waitr Hldgs's trading volume reached 249.3K shares. This is 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 4.59% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock decreased by 3.53% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

