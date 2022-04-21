12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares increased by 9.8% to $2.46 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.3K shares, which is 159.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Esports Technologies ESPOT shares increased by 6.99% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock moved upwards by 5.15% to $6.53. This security traded at a volume of 337.2K shares come close, making up 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.1 million.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock increased by 4.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million.

Party City Holdco PRTY stock rose 4.82% to $3.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 590.4K, accounting for 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.6 million.

Losers

Onion Global OG stock fell 28.4% to $1.34 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.

Gap GPS stock fell 11.2% to $12.69. At the close, Gap's trading volume reached 889.0K shares. This is 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares fell 4.42% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

Allied Esports AESE stock decreased by 4.33% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

Yunji YJ shares declined by 3.85% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $213.3 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares decreased by 3.67% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.0 million.

