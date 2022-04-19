QQQ
Why Roku Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $111.95 after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $188 price target.

Shares of several streaming, gaming and social media names, including Roku, have othwerise seen marked weakness in 2022 and are trading lower on a year-to-date basis amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve's rate hike outlook. Roku is trading lower by 52.03% on a year-to-date basis and lower by 7.18% over the past month.

Traders and investors will be watching for Roku's first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday Apr. 28th after market close.

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $97.91.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas