Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR NIO, are trading lower as investors assess the economic impact of a surge in COVID cases in China.

According to an SCMP report, Hong Kong will start easing social-distancing rules that have been in place for months from April 21, including an extension of dine-in hours for restaurants. It added that people would be permitted to take off their masks when visiting parks and exercising outdoors.

See Also: Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Sliding

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nio is trading lower by 4.21% at $19.55. Nio has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $13.01.