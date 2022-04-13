Why HighPeak Energy Shares Are Popping Off

Highpeak Energy Inc HPK shares are trading higher by 33.82% at $29.28 after CNBC's Jim Cramer mentioned the stock on Mad Money late Tuesday.

Shares of oil, energy and oil services companies are also trading higher as oil prices gain for the session. While the International Energy Agency reported a larger-than-expected build in US crude inventories, supply constraints continue to drive prices higher.

HighPeak Energy is an independent oil & natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in primarily Howard County of the Midland Basin.

HighPeak Energy has a 52-week high and intraday high of $29.84 and a 52-week low of $7.00.