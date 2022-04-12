Here's Why Lululemon Shares Are Moving

Shares of retail and apparel companies, including Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU, are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to March inflation data.

While CPI data showed consumer prices rose 8.5%, Core CPI came in slightly below estimates. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in March following a 0.5% increase the prior month. The index for apparel rose 0.6% in March.

Lululemon designs, distributes and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running.

Lululemon is trading higher by 3.18% at $380.45. Lululemon has a 52-week high of $485.82 and a 52-week low of $278.00.