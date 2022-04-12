Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Root ROOT stock rose 6.1% to $1.91 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $486.4 million.

FG Financial Gr FGF stock increased by 5.42% to $3.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.0K, which is 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Trean Insurance Group TIG shares rose 5.38% to $4.5. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 56.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.7 million.

Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $1.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.7K shares, making up 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

Lemonade LMND shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $24.97. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 541.6K shares, making up 25.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $3.12. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 55.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million.

Losers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares declined by 3.71% to $1.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 64.0K shares is 25.5% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Hagerty HGTY shares declined by 2.43% to $10.06. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 76.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.9 million.

FG Financial Gr FGFPP stock declined by 1.82% to $21.06. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 300, which is 8.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 1.67% to $66.2. The current volume of 78.3K shares is 36.3% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Progressive PGR stock decreased by 1.65% to $116.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 830.9K shares, making up 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 billion.

Fidelity National Finl FNF stock decreased by 1.57% to $42.81. Trading volume for Fidelity National Finl's stock is 962.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.

