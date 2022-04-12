8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $7.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million. CBAK Energy Technology CBAT shares rose 6.95% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $109.1 million.

shares rose 6.95% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $109.1 million. Pyxis Tankers PXS stock rose 6.72% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

stock rose 6.72% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. JanOne JAN stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 6.2% to $1.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock declined by 4.18% to $16.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

stock declined by 4.18% to $16.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. FGI Industries FGI shares decreased by 3.52% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

shares decreased by 3.52% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million. Spire Global SPIR shares decreased by 3.18% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $255.2 million.

