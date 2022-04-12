10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock rose 10.3% to $4.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.

Esports Technologies EBET shares increased by 9.76% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.

Hour Loop HOUR shares rose 8.97% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 8.95% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

ATRenew RERE stock rose 8.3% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $812.6 million.

Lucid Gr LCID stock rose 7.69% to $23.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 billion.

Losers

CarMax KMX shares fell 5.0% to $98.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO stock declined by 4.27% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Chegg CHGG shares fell 3.66% to $34.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 3.06% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

