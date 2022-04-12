QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 2:13 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares rose 3127.9% to $3.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares moved upwards by 181.81% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares rose 56.6% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • PolarityTE PTE stock increased by 49.52% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • BioCardia BCDA shares moved upwards by 19.53% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock moved upwards by 15.22% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.

Losers

  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock decreased by 25.8% to $25.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell 23.97% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Myovant Sciences MYOV shares fell 21.35% to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Athersys ATHX stock fell 15.7% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares decreased by 13.81% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares fell 13.64% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

