12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares rose 3127.9% to $3.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares moved upwards by 181.81% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

Biodesix BDSX shares rose 56.6% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.

PolarityTE PTE stock increased by 49.52% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

BioCardia BCDA shares moved upwards by 19.53% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock moved upwards by 15.22% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million.

Losers

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock decreased by 25.8% to $25.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell 23.97% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Myovant Sciences MYOV shares fell 21.35% to $10.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Athersys ATHX stock fell 15.7% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.

Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares decreased by 13.81% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares fell 13.64% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

