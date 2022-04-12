QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 2:13 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares rose 8.4% to $3.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares increased by 7.69% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $35.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • My Size MYSZ shares rose 6.25% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock moved upwards by 6.18% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Losers

  • TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 16.1% to $6.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $665.6 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 13.4% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock fell 7.75% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million.
  • Focus Universal FCUV stock declined by 6.22% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.8 million.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock declined by 3.2% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

