12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SemiLEDs LEDS shares rose 8.4% to $3.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI shares increased by 7.69% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $35.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

My Size MYSZ shares rose 6.25% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Transact Technologies TACT stock moved upwards by 6.18% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Losers

TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 16.1% to $6.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $665.6 million.

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 13.4% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock fell 7.75% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million.

Focus Universal FCUV stock declined by 6.22% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.8 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX stock declined by 3.2% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.

