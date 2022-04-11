Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock rose 9.53% to $3.79 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 162.4K, which is 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

Losers

Marpai MRAI shares fell 5.77% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 20.1K shares is 6.8% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

