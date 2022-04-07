12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

IMAC Holdings IMAC shares increased by 60.0% to $1.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares moved upwards by 32.03% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Erytech Pharma ERYP stock rose 15.92% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.

Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares rose 13.51% to $7.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.

AngioDynamics ANGO shares rose 13.5% to $24.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 12.45% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

Losers

Aptinyx APTX stock declined by 43.6% to $1.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.

Vapotherm VAPO shares declined by 25.99% to $9.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.

Biophytis BPTS stock declined by 13.5% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.

Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock declined by 13.27% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares declined by 12.04% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Rezolute RZLT stock decreased by 9.19% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.