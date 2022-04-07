QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 9:43 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • IMAC Holdings IMAC shares increased by 60.0% to $1.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares moved upwards by 32.03% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock rose 15.92% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares rose 13.51% to $7.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • AngioDynamics ANGO shares rose 13.5% to $24.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 12.45% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

Losers

  • Aptinyx APTX stock declined by 43.6% to $1.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares declined by 25.99% to $9.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock declined by 13.5% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock declined by 13.27% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares declined by 12.04% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Rezolute RZLT stock decreased by 9.19% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

