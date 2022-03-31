Here's Why AMD Shares Are Getting Crushed

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.7% at $110.03 after Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $148 to $115.

AMD’s growth story needs a pause with cyclical risks looming in 2023, admitted Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis. AMD remains positioned to gain market share in both the client and server markets this year… Read More

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector are also trading lower during Thursday’s session amid overall market weakness. U.S. indices are trading lower as investors continue to weigh Russia-Ukraine developments and Fed rate hike outlook.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.