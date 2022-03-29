9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lovesac LOVE shares moved upwards by 18.7% to $56.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Trxade Health MEDS stock rose 17.09% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares rose 11.31% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Esports Technologies EBET stock rose 9.82% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.

Academy Sports ASO stock rose 7.26% to $38.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

China Online Education Gr COE shares rose 7.14% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Conn's CONN shares decreased by 12.3% to $17.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $528.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 10.28% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.

Koss KOSS stock declined by 5.37% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.

