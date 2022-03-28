12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $3.33 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 44.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.

Braze BRZE shares rose 6.0% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Rekor Systems REKR shares increased by 4.31% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $212.4 million.

Eastman Kodak KODK shares increased by 4.19% to $7.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 65.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.7 million.

Squarespace SQSP stock increased by 3.4% to $26.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

IronNet IRNT stock rose 3.35% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $381.3 million.

Losers

AEye LIDR shares fell 8.0% to $4.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $701.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Riskified RSKD stock declined by 3.17% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $986.6 million.

Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares declined by 2.62% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.7 million.

Tuya TUYA shares decreased by 2.51% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock decreased by 1.83% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $627.8 million.

Mirion Technologies MIR shares fell 1.6% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

