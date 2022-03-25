What's Going On With Upstart Stock On Friday?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares are trading about 11.6% lower at $102 per share on Friday despite a lack of company-specific news to justify the price action.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, Upstart's stock has dropped from the $132 level to the $102 level. This drop represents an approximate 22% decline.

Upstart's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 10.25 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 9.4 million at publication time.

According to Stocktwits, Upstart was the third most trending ticker at the time of publciation.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States.

Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $75.15.