What's Going On With GameStop Shares Today?

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday amid an increase in retail investor interest.

GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is 2.975 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 3.4 million at publication time.

GameStop is trending across social media platforms. It's among the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. Gamestop is also the most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Retail investors continue to focus on the potential for a short squeeze. 25.5% of GameStop's total float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Related Link: Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

GameStop shares were up 12.5% at $105.98 at press time.

Photo: Phillip Pessar from Flickr.