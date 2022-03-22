What's Going On With GameStop Shares Today?

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday amid an increase in retail investor interest.
GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is 2.975 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 3.4 million at publication time.
GameStop is trending across social media platforms. It's among the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. Gamestop is also the most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
Retail investors continue to focus on the potential for a short squeeze. 25.5% of GameStop's total float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Related Link: Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades
GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66
GameStop shares were up 12.5% at $105.98 at press time.
Photo: Phillip Pessar from Flickr.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.