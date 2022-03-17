What's Going On With Warby Parker Stock Today

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Warby Parker Inc WRBY shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $26.43 after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were lower year-over-year and worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Warby Parker reported adjusted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $132.90 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $133.43 million.

For the fourth-quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth-quarter of 2020, Warby Parker says:

Net revenue increased $20.1 million, or 17.8%, to $132.9 million. Fourth quarter revenue was negatively impacted by the Omicron variant, with disruption heightened in the last weeks of December, coinciding with peak demand in the optical industry as customers seek to utilize flexible spending dollars ahead of December 31st expirations

Active customers increased by 390,000, or 21.5%, to 2.20 million

Gross profit dollars increased 17.0% to $76.3 million

Warby Parker is engaged in designing and development of designer prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams and vision tests.

Warby Parker has a 52-week high of $60.30 and a 52-week low of $22.59.