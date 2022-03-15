12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 56.5% to $0.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 37.7 million shares is 5675.7% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock increased by 23.24% to $3.15. The current volume of 16.9 million shares is 605.6% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.4 million.
- Hollysys Automation Tech HOLI shares increased by 21.24% to $16.24. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 669.7% of Hollysys Automation Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock increased by 15.99% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 37.7 million, which is 1448.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares increased by 14.92% to $1.62. Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.5 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $1.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 985.4K shares, making up 159.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.
Losers
- Evolv Technologies EVLV stock decreased by 45.8% to $1.62 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Evolv Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 949.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Coupa Software COUP shares fell 20.91% to $71.04. Coupa Software's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1020.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares declined by 16.49% to $2.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 334.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock decreased by 16.4% to $1.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.1K shares, making up 298.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares fell 11.31% to $1.02. OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 195.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.7 million.
- Tuya TUYA stock fell 10.69% to $1.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.5 million, which is 284.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.