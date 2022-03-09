12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Immutep IMMP stock rose 18.1% to $3.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 58.5K shares, which is 30.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.5 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock moved upwards by 9.15% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $0.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.4K shares, which is 32.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock increased by 7.21% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Lucira Health LHDX stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $145.5 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares rose 5.04% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
Losers
- NexImmune NEXI shares fell 8.3% to $2.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares fell 7.06% to $1.58. This security traded at a volume of 325.5K shares come close, making up 22.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- CohBar CWBR shares decreased by 6.95% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- OpGen OPGN shares fell 4.7% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Statera BioPharma STAB shares declined by 4.34% to $0.66. This security traded at a volume of 378.1K shares come close, making up 67.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Novan NOVN stock declined by 4.33% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
