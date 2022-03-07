12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals DFFN stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.24 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.4K shares, which is 11.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares moved upwards by 8.12% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 319.4K, accounting for 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Durect DRRX shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $141.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock rose 6.59% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares increased by 5.88% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.18. China SXT Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 336.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
Losers
- Celyad Oncology CYAD shares fell 22.1% to $1.34 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Owlet OWLT stock declined by 17.98% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $228.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Innate Pharma IPHA stock fell 13.77% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.7 million.
- Longeveron LGVN shares declined by 5.53% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock declined by 5.46% to $5.2. At the close, Yield10 Bioscience's trading volume reached 105.5K shares. This is 157.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Immunic IMUX stock declined by 5.0% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $270.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

