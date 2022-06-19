ñol

If You Invested $100 In Apple Stock When Steve Jobs Stepped Down As CEO In 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 19, 2022 10:49 PM | 1 min read

Investors who placed their cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since summer 2011. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 224.80%, 449.05% and 176.82% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2011, investors in the broader consumer electronics, software and online services sector have done even better. For historic returns on investment since 2011, look no further than Apple Inc AAPL and the storied impact late CEO Steve Jobs had on the consumer tech industry.

On Aug. 25, 2011, Apple's Board of Directors announced that Jobs had resigned as CEO. The board named Tim Cook, previously Apple's Chief Operating Officer, as the company's new CEO. Jobs was elected Chairman of the Board and Cook joined the Board, the moves were made effective immediately. Jobs died shortly thereafter in Oct. 5, 2011 at the age of 56 of pancreatic cancer. 

See Also: Why Rehiring Steve Jobs Was The Best Move Apple Ever Made

Returns on Apple since 2011: Following the resignation of Jobs here’s how much $100 in Apple stock invested on Aug. 25, 2011, at the then split-adjusted share price of $13.70 would be worth today: $960.29 for a return of 860.29%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

