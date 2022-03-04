QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-149.17
38999.49
-0.38%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Why Mexco Energy Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 4, 2022 3:10 pm
Why Mexco Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap oil company Mexco Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:MXC) are trading higher by 53.4% at $20.74 on continued momentum. The move higher has occurred despite any company specific-news, though low-float energy stocks have gained amid recent oil volatility.

Oil and gas prices have continued to gain following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused supply concerns.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Mexco Energy has a share float of 1.112 million, with 4.264 million shares having been traded at the time of publication.

See Also: Peloton Rolls Out Extended Free Trial Period: Will It Stop COVID Lockdown Stock's Downhill Slide?

Mexco Energy has a 52-week high of $23.59 and a 52-week low of $6.70.

