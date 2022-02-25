QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2022 4:44 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $6.23 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $392.7 million.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock rose 1.68% to $403.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 1.65% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock rose 0.99% to $132.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock rose 0.95% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 70.8K shares come close, making up 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock increased by 0.54% to $1.83. The company’s market cap stands at $469.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock fell 1.4% to $1.39 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 328.2K shares, which is 1.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares fell 1.4% to $69.5. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 1.33% to $4.48. The company’s market cap stands at $300.4 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock fell 1.1% to $1.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.3K shares, which is 2.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.9 million.
  • BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock fell 1.01% to $2.95. The company’s market cap stands at $512.0 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock fell 0.88% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8 million, accounting for 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.8 million.
