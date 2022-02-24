QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-451.18
38665.54
-1.15%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2022 4:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares moved upwards by 33.2% to $20.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Farfetch’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock increased by 16.65% to $149.5. At the close, Etsy’s trading volume reached 962.7K shares. This is 32.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 5.37% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.5 million.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares rose 4.64% to $4.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.3K shares, which is 2.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $506.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 3.59% to $0.55. At the close, Greenlane Hldgs’s trading volume reached 50.4K shares. This is 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.2 million.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares moved upwards by 3.47% to $42.0. Chewy’s trading volume hit 64.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.

Losers

  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares declined by 8.8% to $115.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Carvana’s trading volume hit 380.7K shares by close, accounting for 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock declined by 6.34% to $11.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 326.9K, accounting for 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares decreased by 4.26% to $1.8. Shift Technologies’s trading volume hit 165.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.3 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 4.17% to $2.3. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 618.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock decreased by 3.62% to $63.17. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock decreased by 3.23% to $1.8. This security traded at a volume of 72.8K shares come close, making up 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares rose 5.7% to $0.74 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more