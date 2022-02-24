12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares moved upwards by 33.2% to $20.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Farfetch’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock increased by 16.65% to $149.5. At the close, Etsy’s trading volume reached 962.7K shares. This is 32.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 5.37% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.5 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares rose 4.64% to $4.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.3K shares, which is 2.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $506.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 3.59% to $0.55. At the close, Greenlane Hldgs’s trading volume reached 50.4K shares. This is 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares moved upwards by 3.47% to $42.0. Chewy’s trading volume hit 64.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.
Losers
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares declined by 8.8% to $115.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Carvana’s trading volume hit 380.7K shares by close, accounting for 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock declined by 6.34% to $11.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 326.9K, accounting for 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares decreased by 4.26% to $1.8. Shift Technologies’s trading volume hit 165.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.3 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 4.17% to $2.3. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 618.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock decreased by 3.62% to $63.17. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock decreased by 3.23% to $1.8. This security traded at a volume of 72.8K shares come close, making up 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.9 million.
