QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-409.80
38706.92
-1.05%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

What's Going On With Alibaba Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
February 24, 2022 10:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares Today?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares are trading lower by 3.87% at $105.53 Thursday morning after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

Alibaba reported quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55. The company also reported quarterly sales of $38.07 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $38.83 billion by 2%. This is a 12% increase over sales of $33.88 billion the same period last year.

Alibaba says the China commerce segment grew by 7% year-over-year to $27 billion, Cloud segment by 20% year-over-year to $3 billion, Local consumer services segment by 27% year-over-year to $1.9 billion and International commerce segment by 18% year-over-year to $2.5 billion.

"We delivered healthy results this quarter with revenue growth of 10% year-over-year. We have always innovated and invested for the long term throughout Alibaba's history. As demonstrated by our new segmental disclosure, our continued investments in growth initiatives have seen tangible results," said Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group.

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On with Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Today?

What's Going On with Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), are trading lower following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in sympathy with Alibaba Group Holdin read more
Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting China asked state firms to check their investments in Jack Ma's Ant Group. read more
Why Alibaba, Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling Today

Why Alibaba, Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Sea Shares Are Rising Today

Why Sea Shares Are Rising Today

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) is trading higher Tuesday as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on reports suggesting the company's "Free Fire" game was banned in read more