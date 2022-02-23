Why Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of large-cap US stocks, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as Russia-Ukraine uncertainty weighs on market sentiment.

US President Biden late Tuesday announced sanctions on some Russian banks and individuals. Investors and governments globally are weighing the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of large-cap US stocks have also seen weakness in 2022, trading lower amid Fed rate hike concerns and as US Treasury yields rise. The 10-year Treasury yield is trading near a 2-year high at 1.984% Wednesday afternoon. This sharp rise in US Treasury yields has pressured growth sectors. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

