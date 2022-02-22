12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 21.7% to $2.8 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 1089.6% of Datasea’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock increased by 18.83% to $4.38. Trading volume for IronNet’s stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.0 million.
- Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) shares rose 16.74% to $17.5. The current volume of 79.5K shares is 77.1% of Arteris’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.9 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares moved upwards by 10.47% to $4.85. The company’s market cap stands at $492.7 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $9.86. Agora’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares increased by 7.44% to $6.06. BTRS Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 570.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $989.7 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 52.7% to $0.24 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Color Star Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.0 million, which is 879.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 17.2% to $9.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 65.5K, which is 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.9 million.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares fell 15.62% to $15.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 249.9K shares, making up 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares decreased by 14.08% to $3.21. Quanergy Systems’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $267.3 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock fell 13.57% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 869.7K, which is 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $304.0 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock decreased by 13.18% to $15.03. As of 12:30 EST, Atomera’s stock is trading at a volume of 246.2K, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.1 million.
