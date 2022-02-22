QQQ
Why Nio And XPeng Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
February 22, 2022 11:20 am
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV), are trading lower amid renewed regulatory concerns in the Chinese tech sector and uncertainty surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, several regulators have asked institutions to review their exposure to Ant Group…

Traders and investors are also weighing updates abroad as Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent. Ukraine-Russia tensions have weighed on market sentiment but lifted energy prices amid supply concerns.

Nio is trading lower by 4.8% at $22.10. XPeng is trading lower by 6.7% at $35.32.

