10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $2.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $184.6 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $27.5. The company’s market cap stands at $80.2 million.
- ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock increased by 3.91% to $13.01. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 2.85% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock increased by 2.81% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock increased by 2.71% to $7.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stock fell 5.3% to $54.04 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock decreased by 3.55% to $22.31. This security traded at a volume of 287.5K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock declined by 1.97% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares fell 1.44% to $8.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
