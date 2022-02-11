11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $7.25 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $512.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares rose 9.22% to $16.93. Bloom Energy’s trading volume hit 309.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 3.58% to $1.0. The company’s market cap stands at $388.7 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock rose 3.09% to $3.83. The company’s market cap stands at $193.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $24.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares decreased by 8.9% to $25.7 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 395.0K, accounting for 23.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares declined by 2.05% to $3.83. Astra Space’s trading volume hit 468.6K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $989.3 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock fell 1.95% to $3.53. The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock decreased by 1.88% to $13.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares declined by 1.63% to $1.82. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares declined by 1.31% to $0.69. The company’s market cap stands at $21.3 million.
