12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock rose 8.3% to $29.5 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.5 million shares, which is 53.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock increased by 5.26% to $13.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.8 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares rose 1.57% to $3.22. At the close, TAL Education’s trading volume reached 182.5K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock rose 1.47% to $1.38. The company’s market cap stands at $89.0 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock moved upwards by 1.43% to $1.41. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares increased by 1.36% to $1.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.5K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.3 million.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 4.3% to $1.55 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 776.7K, accounting for 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares declined by 3.36% to $4.32. The company’s market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 2.28% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.8 million.
- Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) stock declined by 2.12% to $56.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 88.3K shares, which is 13.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 2.03% to $0.96. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.2K shares, which is 1.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $100.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock declined by 1.79% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
