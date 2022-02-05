This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising, and over the past 5 years, has also helped investors achieve eye-popping returns.

Since February 2017, The Trade Desk stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social.

The Trade Desk also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2017 to present: