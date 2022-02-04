Why GM Shares Are Falling After Ford's Earnings Report

Shares of automotive companies, including General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), are trading lower in sympathy with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and automotive revenue results.

Ford reported an automotive revenue of $35.26 billion, which slightly fell short of the analyst consensus of $35.52 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of 45 cents per share… Read More

GM emerged from bankruptcy in July 2009. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under the old GM.

GM has a 52-week high of $67.21 and a 52-week low of $47.07.