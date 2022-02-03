What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading lower by 7.2% at $2,796.23 Thursday morning, possibly in sympathy with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Weakness in Meta has weighed on large-cap US stocks for the session.

Traders and investors will be watching for Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report after market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Amazon is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $137.60 billion.

Weakness in other FAANG names has also followed Meta Platforms earnings:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower by 0.7% at $174.59

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,707.04.