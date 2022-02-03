QQQ
-11.23
379.72
-3.05%
BTC/USD
-235.60
36660.76
-0.64%
DIA
-3.17
359.20
-0.89%
SPY
-7.51
464.86
-1.64%
TLT
-1.13
143.33
-0.79%
GLD
-0.19
169.03
-0.11%

What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

byHenry Khederian
February 3, 2022 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading lower by 7.2% at $2,796.23 Thursday morning, possibly in sympathy with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), which reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Weakness in Meta has weighed on large-cap US stocks for the session.

Read More: Meta Platforms Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Big EPS Miss, Revenue Beat, New Ticker

Traders and investors will be watching for Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report after market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Amazon is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $137.60 billion.

Weakness in other FAANG names has also followed Meta Platforms earnings:

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower by 0.7% at $174.59
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is trading lower by 3.7% at $413.55
  • Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is trading lower by 1% at $2,930.44
  • Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) is trading lower by 1.3% at $2,921.73

 

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,707.04.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today

Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter financial results.  read more
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several big tech companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Why Apple, Microsoft And PayPal Shares Are Falling Today

Why Apple, Microsoft And PayPal Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT read more
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Falling In Hong Kong Today

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Falling In Hong Kong Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded lower in Hong Kong on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session. read more